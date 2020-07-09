1/1
Joseph Louis Hawkins
1942 - 2020
Joseph Louis Hawkins 77, of Hughesville, MD passed away on Monday July 6, 2020 in LaPlata, MD.

Better known as "Louis" was born in Newport Md. October 22, 1942 to the late Allie and Helen Hawkins. He was predeceased in death by his brothers, Walter Hawkins and Haskell Campbell, Sr.; sisters, Helen Snow, Catherine Hawkins and Madeline Hawkins; brother-in-law's Joseph Armstrong, Joseph Johnson and Dock Snow. He is survived by his brother, Donald Hawkins (Patricia); sisters, Margaret Johnson, Carolyn Armstrong and Beverly Hawkins.

Louis was a hard worker, He worked for several asphalt paving companies for over 30 years, also he worked and lived on Thompson Farm in Newburg Md. He loved music especially oldies but goodies He also loved dancing. Louis looked forward to family and friends holiday dinner and cook out, he especially loved his sister Margaret potato salad and fried chicken.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the St. Mary's Newport Church (Charlotte Hall, MD) from 10AM until his Funeral Mass at 11AM. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Daryl Hawkins, David Hawkins, Darrell Hawkins, Joseph Johnson, Ronald Johnson and Larry Johnson.

Online condolences may be made the family at arehartechols.com

Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Newport Church
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Newport Church
Funeral services provided by
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
