Joseph Luke Tominack of Indian Head, Maryland, died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from a heart attack; he was 63. Joe was the devoted son of Ivan and Shirley Tominack, and a most excellent brother to his 11 siblings.
He had a long career spanning three decades as an assistant in Peoples Drug Store, later CVS, in Indian Head, and afterwards at Accokeek Drug Store. After he retired, Joe was a familiar face around Bryans Road on his daily bike ride, in which he visited his lifelong friends at Company 11, Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad; Hedges Bus Service; and Mike's Mustangs, and the kind folks at Burger King where he ate lunch daily. He loved all of his community friends. Joe had several life-long, passionate hobbies. He collected brochures in a number of areas, including cars and trucks of all kinds, school buses, house paints, and almost everything else with a catalog. His photographic memory allowed him to recite contents of virtually any brochure within minutes of skimming the pages. He also loved his oldies music, classic television and video collection, and spent many happy hours managing and adding to it.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Tominack, and his sister Mary Lou Tominack Penzenstadler. He is survived by his mother Shirley Tominack, and siblings Susan, Becky, Ivan/Frere, Molly, Amy, John, Noel, Holly, Ivy, and Alan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation in Joe's name to a local food pantry.
Funeral Mass and interment are private. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com
