1/1
Joy Mae Richards
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy Mae Richards 79, of New Smyrna Beach, FL passed away Friday, June 12 2020. Born in Fairfax, VA February 7, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Alexis and Ida (Crigger) Frye. A retired school bus driver for Prince Georges Co., MD. Joy enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, Maryland Crabs, performance cars and listening to Karaoke. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Dolphin Athletic Club and the Moose lodge. Together with her husband, Clyde, she would farm and hold events that would include barrel racing and horse carriage rides to families in Aquasco, MD dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Clause to provide toys to children in the area. They also provided Vis a Vis for weddings. She loved flowers and gardening. Besides her parents, Joy was predeceased by her husband Joseph Clyde Richards, daughter in law, Anita Richards, and 6 siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tony Richards, New Smyrna Beach, FL, Michelle (Marty) Jordan, Rutherfordton, NC and Matthew Richards, Aquasco, MD.; Sister Ann Edgerly, WV; 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Corona Virus, services will be held at Serenity Farm, 6932 Serenity Farm Rd., Benedict MD 20612, at 2:00 Saturday, July 11th. Please dress comfortably for outdoor service (under tent). Bring face mask and observe 6' social distancing.

Online condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved