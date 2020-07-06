Joy Mae Richards 79, of New Smyrna Beach, FL passed away Friday, June 12 2020. Born in Fairfax, VA February 7, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Alexis and Ida (Crigger) Frye. A retired school bus driver for Prince Georges Co., MD. Joy enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, Maryland Crabs, performance cars and listening to Karaoke. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Dolphin Athletic Club and the Moose lodge. Together with her husband, Clyde, she would farm and hold events that would include barrel racing and horse carriage rides to families in Aquasco, MD dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Clause to provide toys to children in the area. They also provided Vis a Vis for weddings. She loved flowers and gardening. Besides her parents, Joy was predeceased by her husband Joseph Clyde Richards, daughter in law, Anita Richards, and 6 siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tony Richards, New Smyrna Beach, FL, Michelle (Marty) Jordan, Rutherfordton, NC and Matthew Richards, Aquasco, MD.; Sister Ann Edgerly, WV; 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Corona Virus, services will be held at Serenity Farm, 6932 Serenity Farm Rd., Benedict MD 20612, at 2:00 Saturday, July 11th. Please dress comfortably for outdoor service (under tent). Bring face mask and observe 6' social distancing.
