Joyce Elva (Scott) Dudley, 82, of Nanjemoy, MD, passed away at her home on May 21, 2019 surrounded by her family, after a long and hard-fought battle with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS).

Born on Liverpool Point Road, Nanjemoy, MD, on May 22, 1936, she was the daughter of Henry Lee Scott and Lucie Elinor (Rye) Scott and was one of five children. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister, Annabelle Wright; and her twin great grandchildren: Alexis and Rexx Larkin.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Glenwood Dudley; her children: Marty (Nancy), Connie (Skip), Robin (Butch), Tony (Mary), all of Nanjemoy, MD; her sister, Shirley Welch, of La Plata, MD; and her brothers: Clifton (Bonnie), of King George, Virginia; and Wayne (Andrea) Scott ,of Ocala, Florida. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Her greatest love was her family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a stay-at-home mom throughout the years of her children growing up. Once her children were in school, she worked 21 years for the Charles County Public School System - 10 years at Nanjemoy Elementary School as a cafeteria worker and 11 years as a substitute teacher at various schools until she was unable to continue working. She accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age and served faithfully at Nanjemoy Baptist Church until the time of her death.

Visitation on Friday, May 24, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, La Plata, MD. Additional Visitation on Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Nanjemoy Baptist Church, with Pastor Michael Spencer officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to Nanjemoy Baptist Church, 3030 Baptist Church Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662 or Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 24, 2019