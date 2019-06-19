|
|
Jude Sweetney, 73, passed away on June 2, 2019, in Clinton Medical Rehab Center in Clinton, MD. Jude was born in Bel Alton, MD on Oct. 26, 1945. He attended the Charles County Schools.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Sweetney and Mary Catherine Norris-Sweetney; two brothers: James Edward Norris and Rudolph Norris. He is survived by Patsy, cousins, and his friends at Hickory Lane, Apts.
Memorial Mass will be performed at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 8800 Chapel Point Rd., Port Tobacco, MD, on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m.
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 19, 2019