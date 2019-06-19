Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jude Sweetney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jude Sweetney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jude Sweetney Obituary
Jude Sweetney, 73, passed away on June 2, 2019, in Clinton Medical Rehab Center in Clinton, MD. Jude was born in Bel Alton, MD on Oct. 26, 1945. He attended the Charles County Schools.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Sweetney and Mary Catherine Norris-Sweetney; two brothers: James Edward Norris and Rudolph Norris. He is survived by Patsy, cousins, and his friends at Hickory Lane, Apts.
Memorial Mass will be performed at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 8800 Chapel Point Rd., Port Tobacco, MD, on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m.
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.