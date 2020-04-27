|
|
Daughter of the late Robert Adelbert and Julia Dent Hungerford, formerly of Bryans Road, Maryland, passed away on April 23, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Francis Kray (1953) and William Eugene Tall, Sr., (2009), her parents, and siblings: Robert Adelbert Hungerford, Jr., John Dent Hungerford, Esten Hungerford, Brison Hungerford, and David Hungerford.
Judy was a retired supervisor at the Charles County Maryland Board of Elections. She is survived by two siblings, Vincent Hungerford and Katherine ("Kitty") Jenkins; her son William Tall, Jr. and wife Kacie, daughters Laurie Tall and Carol Livanis and husband Spyro; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private interment will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Life Enrichment, 25089 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 1, 2020