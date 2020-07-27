1/1
Justine Anne "Tina" (Coulter) Herring
1933 - 2020
Justine Herring, a long-time resident of LaPlata, MD, passed away July 24, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas.

Tina, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Boston, Massachusetts. She lived in Greenport Long Island, New York prior to serving in the United States Navy. After the Navy, Tina worked at Charles County Community College, now known as the College of Southern Maryland. She retired from professional life in 1998. Tina was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church and loved being a part of the Christ Care group. While Tina moved to Texas in July of 2016, she considered Maryland her home and especially loved the town of LaPlata. She was a big fan of the Washington Redskins and proudly represented them in Texas. When she wasn't reading a best seller, Tina enjoyed watching British television and movies.

She is survived by her children Donald T. Herring Jr., Ernest W. Herring (Joann) and Darcy A. Ferguson; her brother William Coulter and Sister-In-Law Peggy; nephew William Coulter Jr., and niece Emily Lorraine Lastella (Jim); grandchildren Christina Duncan, Ernest Herring Jr., Stephanie Proctor (Matt), Lane and Jacob Ferguson; great grandchildren Caelin and Celeste Duncan, Jack, Mackenzie and Carter Herring, Lily Proctor and Atlas Gesch-Ferguson.

Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9276595 to leave memories and condolences for the family.

Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
8306252349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zoeller Funeral Home

0 entries
