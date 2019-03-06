Katherine "Annie Leah" Posey Dudley passed away at age 95 on March 4, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House.

Annie Leah was born in Doncaster, MD, on March 7, 1923, the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Elsie Virginia Posey and was the daughter-in-law of the late Roby Hammond and Alice Henderson Dudley.

She is survived by her daughter, Johnney Ann (Woodrow) Gibson; her son, Wayne Hammond (Elaine) Dudley; her grandson, Daryl (Kathy) Gibson; her granddaughter, Jamie (Mike) Parker; her great grandchildren: Ashley Herman (David) Dupps; Samantha and Joshua Gibson; Trent, Nathan and Travis Parker; and her sister, Gladys (Perry) Walters.

She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Efton Hammond Dudley in May 2013; her granddaughter, Jennifer Sue Herman; her sister, Mildred Lillian Ashurst; and her brothers: Arthur and Charles Posey.

Annie Leah was a graduate of Nanjemoy School and the Washington Stenotype Institute. She retired August 2, 1985 after 30 years of Federal Government Service at the Naval Explosive Ordinance Technology Center, Stump Neck Annex, Indian Head, MD. She was a Technical Information Specialist in the Library of Technical Services Department. Upon retirement, she received the Navy Meritorious Service Award.

For 40 years, she was a faithful member of Marbury Baptist Church, was actively involved in the choir, Sunday School class, and as social chairman and kitchen coordinator. After relocating, she became a member of Hughesville Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Potomac Heights Leisure Club and the Richard Clark Senior Center.

Annie Leah's greatest love was her husband, family, church, and friends. Being a person of many talents, she enjoyed cooking, needlework, sports, Bible studies and singing, and she had a love for birds, butterflies, yellow roses, and most of all, helping others.

Friends received on Thursday, March 7, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. An additional visitation will be on Friday, March 8, from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 8, 2019