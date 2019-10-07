Home

Keir Knikia Lyles


1974 - 2019
Keir Knikia Lyles Obituary
Keir Knikia Lyles, age 45, died October 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Meegan Lyles and his son, Christian Lyles. Visitation Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (La Plata, Maryland). Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, (Pomfret, Maryland). A full obituary and guest book for the family is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 9, 2019
