Keisha Danielle Holt, 35, of Waldorf, MD, gained her wings unexpectedly on April 2, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center located in La Plata, MD. Keisha was born on April 2, 1984 in La Plata, to the late David Vincent Holt Sr. and Gloria Ann Holt.
Keisha leaves to cherish and celebrate her memories, her loving siblings: Crystal Butler (Darold), Ann Woodland (Quan), Natasha Holt, David Holt Jr. (Michelle); three nieces: Neveah Woodland, Zakaria Holt, Nenah Woodland; three nephews: Darold Butler Jr., Darius Butler, David Holt III; three aunts: Mary Butler, Martha Dorsey, Geraldine Curtis; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, April 8 at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Waldorf, MD.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 10, 2019