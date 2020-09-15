1/1
KEITH DARNELL WHEELER
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KEITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Darnell Wheeler age 50 of Waldorf, Maryland departed this life on August 30, 2020. Keith is survived by his loving wife, family and many friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:30 AM until time of service 11:00 AM at NEW LIFE CHURCH , 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Burial to follow at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH CEMETERY, La Plata, MD. Services entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, MD

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved