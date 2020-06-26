Keith Wayne McGirt, Sr., 60, transitioned into the hands of the Almighty Most High on June 20, 2020. The man gifted with the golden voice, known as "Cowboy" is survived by his wife, Arlene; son, Keith, Jr. (Janice); daughter, Arleshia and two grandchildren, Kayla and Kofi. Viewing, 4:00 p.m. until time of Service, 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Thornton Funeral Home, Indian Head, Maryland. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Rowland, North Carolina.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 26, 2020.