Keith Wayne McGirt Sr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Wayne McGirt, Sr., 60, transitioned into the hands of the Almighty Most High on June 20, 2020. The man gifted with the golden voice, known as "Cowboy" is survived by his wife, Arlene; son, Keith, Jr. (Janice); daughter, Arleshia and two grandchildren, Kayla and Kofi. Viewing, 4:00 p.m. until time of Service, 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Thornton Funeral Home, Indian Head, Maryland. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Rowland, North Carolina.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Thornton Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved