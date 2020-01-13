Home

Kenneth Arthur Hartman


1921 - 2020
Kenneth Arthur Hartman Obituary
Kenneth Arthur Hartman, 98, formerly of Marbury, Maryland, went home to our Lord on January 3, 2020. The Memorial Service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parrish, Florida and he will be placed to rest at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland in the spring. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Hilda; three daughters, Bonnie Hope Busic, Connie Suzanne Boykin, and April Jeanne Walther; and his sons-in law, Bob Busic, Bob Boykin, and Jeff Walther. His large family includes 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. His love for God and family were essential to his life, and was evident to all who knew him.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 15, 2020
