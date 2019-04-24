Kenneth Evans, 67, of La Plata, MD, peacefully passed away on April 18, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

He was born in Mt Olive, North Carolina, on August 31, 1951, to the late Frances Kornegay Evans and Charlie Evans. Kenneth honorably retired from the USAF in 1992.

Kenneth is survived by his loving and devoted family: wife, Agnes Sablan Evans; sons: Christopher and wife Christine; Kenneth Jr. and his sweetheart, Mechelle Foos; grandson, Luke; granddaughter, Reagan; and brother, David Earl.

God will bless and keep Kenneth close as he begins his journey into everlasting life.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 801 18th Street N.W., Washington, DC 20006-3517, Attention: Donor Support or call 800-555-9140, or the web at .

