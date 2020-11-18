1/1
Kenneth W. Chandler
1936 - 2020
Kenneth W. Chandler, 84, died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020 at his residence in La Plata, MD. He was born and raised in Morganfield, KY. He served his country in the US Air Force and had a successful career working for the Dept. of the Navy in Washington DC. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Elizabeth and daughters, Allison Garagusi and Hope Baier and their families. His funeral Mass and burial are at Sacred Heart Church, La Plata on Thursday Nov. 18th. Visit www. arehartechols.com for a complete obituary.

Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
Sacred Heart Church
NOV
19
Burial
Sacred Heart Church
