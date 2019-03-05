|
Kesha Lynn White, 40, previously of Waldorf, MD, passed February 23, 2019, surrounded by her family, in Baltimore, MD.
Kesha was born May 23, 1978 to Jon Alan White and Linda Diane White in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Christopher Meyers; and survived by her brother, Tony Braxton Meyers; and sister, Bonnie Sue Felts (White). She was a loving mother to her two sons: Dale Forrest Miller Jr. and Zachery Tyler Miller.
Kesha attended CSM to become a registered nurse. She worked as an ER nurse at Civista Hospital and as an EMT for the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department. Kesha will always be remembered for her fun loving attitude and generous personality.
In lieu of a funeral, a future Celebration of her memory will happen in May 2019. Details are forthcoming from the family.
