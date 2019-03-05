Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kesha White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kesha Lynn White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kesha Lynn White Obituary
Kesha Lynn White, 40, previously of Waldorf, MD, passed February 23, 2019, surrounded by her family, in Baltimore, MD.
Kesha was born May 23, 1978 to Jon Alan White and Linda Diane White in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Christopher Meyers; and survived by her brother, Tony Braxton Meyers; and sister, Bonnie Sue Felts (White). She was a loving mother to her two sons: Dale Forrest Miller Jr. and Zachery Tyler Miller.
Kesha attended CSM to become a registered nurse. She worked as an ER nurse at Civista Hospital and as an EMT for the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department. Kesha will always be remembered for her fun loving attitude and generous personality.
In lieu of a funeral, a future Celebration of her memory will happen in May 2019. Details are forthcoming from the family.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.