Obituary Condolences Flowers Kyle Joseph Compton departed this life on April 29, 2019. Kyle was born on Nov. 10, 1995 in Laurel, MD, to parents Douglas Compton Jr. and Tracy Compton.

Kyle's love for trucks, tractors and heavy machinery began as a toddler, repeatedly watching children's educational videos of farming and excavating. For his fourth birthday party, the Baden Fire Department brought a fire truck and he was thrilled to climb in and turn the lights on. At 16, he joined that department and quickly earned his EMT certification. He spent the next several years taking classes and training through Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. He was extremely proud to be a firefighter and joined Benedict VFD and then Hughesville VFD.

Kyle was a Christian and began his Christian education at Grace Brethren Christian School in Clinton, MD. He was well liked by students, teachers and staff. He continued there through eighth grade and transitioned to St. Mary's Ryken in Leonardtown, MD for high school where he played on the football team. He was anxious to start working and to continue his firefighting career, possibly full time. Instead, he decided to put his love for big trucks to good use and obtained his CDL license and worked as truck driver. He also operated heavy equipment and there wasn't a machine that he couldn't operate with skill and precision. Prior to his death, he was employed with Brandywine Rentals. This position provided Kyle an opportunity to accelerate his skills and earn the respect of his employers and co-workers.

Kyle was a well-loved uncle to Autumn Compton, Kayleigh Brawner and Layden Kotlarsic. He took such pride in his position and doted on them all, playing, joking, and quizzing them on math, history and geography.

Kyle was well-known throughout Southern Maryland where he was considered a great friend, fellow firefighter and entertaining life of the party. Although Kyle spent most of his time making his friends laugh, they could always count on him for advice and a shoulder to cry on.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Tracy and Douglas Compton Jr., Brandywine, MD; sister, Aimee Compton, Mechanicsville, MD; brother, Douglas Compton III, Brandywine, MD; grandparents: Elaine and Douglas Compton Sr., Brandywine, MD; Joseph and Sally Lyddane, Locust Grove, VA; aunt, Melissa Reynolds, Brandywine, MD; uncles: Scott Lyddane, Bel Alton, MD; Craig Reynolds, Brandywine, MD; and cousins: Peyton Reynolds, Salisbury, MD; Cameron Reynolds, Brandywine, MD; Luke, Michael and Ava Lyddane, Bel Alton, MD.

Family will receive friends for Kyle's Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, May 5, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with Fireman's Prayers at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Immanuel United Methodist Church on Monday, May 6th at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kyle's name may be made to: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department or Immanuel United Methodist Church - "roof fund".

