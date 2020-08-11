Laurie N. Rafanello of Warwick, NY passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020. She was 56 years old.



Born in La Plata, Maryland on April 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Frances Naomi and Bernard Glenn Nicholson.



Laurie worked as a manager with her husband, Paul Rafanello, CPA, in Warwick.



Laurie is survived by her loving husband, Paul; nephew, Alex Nasatka and her beloved cats: Riley, Tino and Katie.



Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A private graveside service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store