Laurie (Nicholson) Rafanello
1964 - 2020
Laurie N. Rafanello of Warwick, NY passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020. She was 56 years old.

Born in La Plata, Maryland on April 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Frances Naomi and Bernard Glenn Nicholson.

Laurie worked as a manager with her husband, Paul Rafanello, CPA, in Warwick.

Laurie is survived by her loving husband, Paul; nephew, Alex Nasatka and her beloved cats: Riley, Tino and Katie.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A private graveside service will be held.

Published in Maryland Independent on Aug. 11, 2020.
