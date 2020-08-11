1/1
Laurie (Nicholson) Rafanello
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie N. Rafanello of Warwick, NY passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020. She was 56 years old.

Born in La Plata, Maryland on April 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Frances Naomi and Bernard Glenn Nicholson.

Laurie worked as a manager with her husband, Paul Rafanello, CPA, in Warwick.

Laurie is survived by her loving husband, Paul; nephew, Alex Nasatka and her beloved cats: Riley, Tino and Katie.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A private graveside service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 9, 2020
Paul-words cannot say how unbelievable this is! We expected, as you did to have Laurie around for a long time. We were so lucky to have her when the kids were little and honored to host your wedding. We enjoyed our Thanksgivings together and getting to hear what you two had been up to. We were all blessed to have her in our lives even if it was cut short. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Shirley, Roy, Ryan Hancock and Jen, Will and the girls
Shirley Hancock
Friend
August 9, 2020
Beautiful Spirit Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 9, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Schneider
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved