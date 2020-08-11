Paul-words cannot say how unbelievable this is! We expected, as you did to have Laurie around for a long time. We were so lucky to have her when the kids were little and honored to host your wedding. We enjoyed our Thanksgivings together and getting to hear what you two had been up to. We were all blessed to have her in our lives even if it was cut short. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Shirley, Roy, Ryan Hancock and Jen, Will and the girls

Shirley Hancock

Friend