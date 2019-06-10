|
Lawrence Eugene Harley Sr. (Gene)
On Saturday, June 8, 2019 of Aquasco, MD departed this life. Beloved Husband of Gloria; loving Father of Lawrence (Scottie), Dwayne, Tracey, Alandra (Lannie) and loving Grandfather of Lawrence (LA), Chanel, Dwayne (Kevin), Amaya and Tori. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, at St. Margaret's of Scotland Catholic Church, 410 Addison Rd., Capitol Heights, MD, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.
Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home, Aquasco, MD.
www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 12, 2019