Lawrence Peed, a resident of St. Charles, MD for 51 years, passed away on Nov. 3rd, 2020 at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ellyn Peed and is survived by his daughter, Marsha Magnet, son-in-law, David Magnet, grandchildren, Andrew and Abbey Magnet, and brother-in-law, Peter Garrett. He was a caring, loving and amazing father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor. After retirement, he spent his time finding new hobbies including bicycling, woodworking, and rose gardening. Graveside services will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens on Monday, November 9th at 2:00 pm.