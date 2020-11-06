1/1
Lawrence Randall Peed
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Peed, a resident of St. Charles, MD for 51 years, passed away on Nov. 3rd, 2020 at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ellyn Peed and is survived by his daughter, Marsha Magnet, son-in-law, David Magnet, grandchildren, Andrew and Abbey Magnet, and brother-in-law, Peter Garrett. He was a caring, loving and amazing father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor. After retirement, he spent his time finding new hobbies including bicycling, woodworking, and rose gardening. Graveside services will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens on Monday, November 9th at 2:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Raymond Funeral Service Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved