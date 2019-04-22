Home

Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 St. Mary's Avenue
LaPlata, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 St. Mary's Avenue
LaPlata, MD
View Map
Lelia Theresa Hicks

Lelia Theresa Hicks Obituary
Lelia Theresa (Bond) Hicks, 101, of LaPlata, MD
Lelia Theresa Hicks quietly transitioned to eternal life on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence in LaPlata, MD.
She was the wife of the late Charles Henry Hicks; mother of Gloria Louise Bransome Jefferson (Joshua "Jeff") and the late James C. Hicks "Mack." Also survived by grandchildren: David "Tyson", Kim Theresa Bransome; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing 8 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, LaPlata, MD. Interment: Church Cemetery.
Online guestbook: www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 24, 2019
