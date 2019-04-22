|
|
Lelia Theresa (Bond) Hicks, 101, of LaPlata, MD
Lelia Theresa Hicks quietly transitioned to eternal life on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence in LaPlata, MD.
She was the wife of the late Charles Henry Hicks; mother of Gloria Louise Bransome Jefferson (Joshua "Jeff") and the late James C. Hicks "Mack." Also survived by grandchildren: David "Tyson", Kim Theresa Bransome; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing 8 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, LaPlata, MD. Interment: Church Cemetery.
Online guestbook: www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 24, 2019