Lillian Ann Schmidt (Sis/Lil) of Charles County and formerly of Silesia, MD, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 3 days before her 103rd birthday. She was born on May 5, 1916 in Lamoyne, PA. Lillian was the daughter of Bryan A. and Margaret A. (Cross) Montgomery. She was five years old when her father died. She attended Notre Dame School and graduated from LaPlata.

Lillian married William Schmidt and celebrated 35 years together before his passing in 1979. Also proceeded in death by brothers: William A. and Jesse (infant) Montgomery.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Pat) Werner (Fred); grandson, Michael Werner (Rita); great grandsons: William (Billy), Jonathan; and several cousins.

She worked at the Bureau of Printing and Engraving, in the cafeteria at Johnson Hanson School in Oxon Hill, and sold religious articles at St. Mary's. Lillian loved sewing, crocheting and embroidery. She lovingly hand sewed her daughter's wedding dress. She also loved playing Bingo and slot machines. Lillian was a big fan of the Baltimore Orioles and enjoyed the music of Elvis Presley.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, from 4-7 p.m. with Prayers at 6 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary's Church, Bryantown, MD 20617 or Hughesville VFD and Rescue Squad, 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Online condolences to the family at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 8, 2019