Lillian Diana Savoy, age 74, peacefully passed away September 27, 2020. She was born October 26, 1945 in Woods Corner, Maryland to John R. Sr. and Lillie I. Proctor. She married her first and only love Walter T. Savoy in June of 1965 who proceeded her in death in 2000.Diana treasured her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mema. She loved to feed people and was known for her potato salad, Indian tacos, and banana nut bread while always being one to experiment with new recipes. Being an avid traveler, in and out of the United States, Diana's favorite destination was the Vatican in Italy. Never far from her iPad, her favorite application was Colorfy where she could exhibit her creative abilities while indulging in a full day of soap operas.For 33 years, Diana worked as a Senior Sales Associate (cashier) at Super Fresh supermarkets all over Charles, Prince George's, and St. Mary's counties. She will be remembered for her welcoming smile and sunny disposition. Being in the customer service field is where she could shine the brightest.Diana is survived by her four children, Lisa Savoy, Tim Savoy (Tracy), Cindi Bright (Tim), and Chris Savoy (Amy); grandchildren, Steffani El (Sheed), Skylar Savoy, Reagan Savoy, Chayse Savoy, and Dylan Bright; three great grandchildren, Tre El, Micah El, and Sienna El; in addition to 10 siblings. She loved her family deeply.Please join us celebrating her life Monday, October 5, 2020 at Saint Joseph Church, Pomfret, MD. Viewing is scheduled from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in the Parish Center, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.