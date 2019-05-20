|
|
Linda Beatrice Butler, 70, of Waldorf, MD, departed her earthly life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Bridge Point Hospital National Harbor in Washington, DC.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory - her three children: Ronald (Ronnie), Robert (Poochie), Sonia (Tootie); her two sisters: Sheila Thompson, Tequila Lyles; six brothers: Thomas (Lisa), Clarence, Francis (Shissy), Jeffrey, Bruce, and Victor Lyles; five grandchildren: Naja, JaQuan, Ariel, Alexis, Tyrone; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD 20646, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment: St. Joseph's Church Cemetery, Pomfret, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 22, 2019