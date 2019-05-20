Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Beatrice Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Beatrice Butler Obituary
Linda Beatrice Butler, 70, of Waldorf, MD, departed her earthly life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Bridge Point Hospital National Harbor in Washington, DC.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory - her three children: Ronald (Ronnie), Robert (Poochie), Sonia (Tootie); her two sisters: Sheila Thompson, Tequila Lyles; six brothers: Thomas (Lisa), Clarence, Francis (Shissy), Jeffrey, Bruce, and Victor Lyles; five grandchildren: Naja, JaQuan, Ariel, Alexis, Tyrone; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD 20646, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment: St. Joseph's Church Cemetery, Pomfret, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.