1/1
Linda Marie (Barber) Burnette
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Marie Burnette, 70, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on October 21, 2020 at her home.

Linda was born on January 27, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Audrey J. Ferris and Louis L. Barber.

Prior to retiring, Linda worked for the Federal Government as a video keyboard operator for over 20 years. Linda loved spending time with all of her family. She loved her God and all of her many animals. She was Elvis Presley's BIGGEST fan.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Frank E. Burnette, Step-father, Fred M. Guice, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Liylah Nicole Burnette; and sisters; Toni Guice and Tina Guice.

She is survived by her daughters; Billie Jo Clower and her husband Mark, Tiffiny J. Knight and her husband Gary, and Cathern J. Deckert and her husband Louis; grandchildren; Leslie Hyde, Mark Clower, Krista Gaugler, Brittney Burnette, Adam Knight, Zachary Knight, Alyssa Knight, Kayden Knight, Hollie Deckert, and Heather Deckert; great-grandchildren; Madeleine Hyde, Charlotte Hyde, Rylee Gaugler, Ayden Gaugler, Breanna Gaugler, Bryan Bowman, Jason Bowman, Carly Bowman, Zoey Knight, and Haven Knight; brothers; Frank Guice, and William Barber; sisters; Bobbi DeSantis, and Debbie Huston; aunt, Carole Arneson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her greatly.

Services and interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local VA Medical Center or online at www.VA.gov.

Online condolences may be made at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved