Linda Marie Burnette, 70, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on October 21, 2020 at her home.
Linda was born on January 27, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Audrey J. Ferris and Louis L. Barber.
Prior to retiring, Linda worked for the Federal Government as a video keyboard operator for over 20 years. Linda loved spending time with all of her family. She loved her God and all of her many animals. She was Elvis Presley's BIGGEST fan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Frank E. Burnette, Step-father, Fred M. Guice, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Liylah Nicole Burnette; and sisters; Toni Guice and Tina Guice.
She is survived by her daughters; Billie Jo Clower and her husband Mark, Tiffiny J. Knight and her husband Gary, and Cathern J. Deckert and her husband Louis; grandchildren; Leslie Hyde, Mark Clower, Krista Gaugler, Brittney Burnette, Adam Knight, Zachary Knight, Alyssa Knight, Kayden Knight, Hollie Deckert, and Heather Deckert; great-grandchildren; Madeleine Hyde, Charlotte Hyde, Rylee Gaugler, Ayden Gaugler, Breanna Gaugler, Bryan Bowman, Jason Bowman, Carly Bowman, Zoey Knight, and Haven Knight; brothers; Frank Guice, and William Barber; sisters; Bobbi DeSantis, and Debbie Huston; aunt, Carole Arneson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her greatly.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local VA Medical Center or online at www.VA.gov
Online condolences may be made at www.raymondfuneralservice.com
