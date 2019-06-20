|
LionaGoldena Melrose Thompson transitioned after a brief illness on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 91.
Melrose leaves to mourn her son, James Thompson Jr.; grandson, Bryce Thompson; sister, Joan Jones (Ray); three brothers: James Farmer (Barbara), Clayton Smith (Deborah), Kerry Muhammad EL; one sister-in-law, Madeline Thompson; daughter-in-law, Deborah Thompson; great niece, Trantina Waugh; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at Shiloh Community United Methodist Church on June 22. Viewing: 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment: Shiloh Cemetery.
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 21, 2019