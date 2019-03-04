Home

Williams Funeral Home Inc Pa
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 743-5478
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Lisa Michelle Younger Obituary
Lisa Michelle Younger, of Stevensville, MD, died February 18, 2019. She was 55.
She was born on July 2, 1963 in Washington, DC, to the late William Edward and Thelma Ann Younger. She grew up in the Oxon Hill, MD area, and graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1981. She then went on the University of Maryland, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.
Lisa was a self-employed, entrepreneur specializing in outside services and landscaping. She loved the outdoors and nature, regardless of the weather. She was an avid animal lover; and was passionate about the well-being of animals. She adopted shelter dogs as her own pets.
In addition to her father, Lisa was predeceased by her step-mother, Shirley Bailey Younger; and step-brother, Robert Bailey. She is survived by her mother, Thelma Ann Younger, of Odenton, MD; step-brothers: Rodney Bailey (Deborah), of Bryans Road; Ronald Bailey (Carol Lowmiller), of Dameron; close friends: Cindy Gibson, Shawn Jorgensen, Harry Sklaroff; and her companion, Rob Baker.
Friends will be received on Saturday, March 9 at the Williams Funeral Home in Indian Head, MD, at 12 p.m. until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. Interment will take place on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County, 201 Clay Drive, Queenstown, MD 21658.
Condolences for family and friends may be left at: williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 6, 2019
