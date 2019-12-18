Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
11301 Crain Highway
Cheltenham, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise "Mama Lou" Faulkner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise "Mama Lou" Faulkner Obituary
Louise "Mama Lou" Faulkner, age 89, died December 13, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland. Louise was a homemaker and a life member of the Bel Alton Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and her angel collection. She was the daughter of Harold W. Holland and Christine T. Holland. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Herbert Faulkner and her siblings, Alfred Holland, Carl Holland, Clyde Holland, and Martha Stouffer. She is survived by her siblings, Thomas Holland and Edith Wilkinson Suder; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Anna Carson. Visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at 1PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623. Contributions may be made to .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raymond Funeral Service Pa
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -