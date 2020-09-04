Lucie Faulkner, 82, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on August 31, 2020 in Brandywine surrounded by her loving family.Born December 12, 1937 in Stiring Wendel, France, she was the daughter of the late Pierre Adamiak and Louise Adamiak. A homemaker and mom, Mrs. Faulkner enjoyed crocheting, knitting, crafting, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Faulkner was preceded in death by her husband John Faulkner; several siblings.She is survived by her children John P. Faulkner, Carol L. Rawlings and her husband Joseph; grandchildren Nicole Joffe and her husband Shawn, Lucie Spence and Renee Rawlings; great grandchildren Bradly Spence, Carson Joffe and Nevaeh Joffe.A visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 8AM to 9AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 33320 St. Peter's Church Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.