Ludwig Otto Heilmeier, 90, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his son Robert's residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Maryland.
Ludwig was born on May 3, 1930 in Waldorf, MD, son of the late Ludwig and Frances Heilmeier. He served in the US Army. He was a member of St. Peters in Waldorf, MD. Ludwig volunteered as a firefighter and Rescue Squad Volunteer. He was a member of Lions Club and Knights of Columbus. He retired 1986 as an accountant with General Accounting Office as a Civil Servant. He owned two businesses: Waldorf Sanitation and The Waldorf Ice Plant.
Survivors include: two sons: Steven Heilmeier (Zandra) of Brandywine, MD and Robert Heilmeier (Christina) of Summerville; grandchildren: Christian Heilmeier (Lauren) of Waldorf, MD, Alexandra Heimeier of Waldorf, MD, John Heilmeier, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, Robert Heilmeier of Summerville, Jose Rey (Carlie) of Summerville, Maria DeSouza (Dominic) of Greenville, SC, and Dimitri Callas of Washington DC; great grandchildren: Jenna Heilmeier of Mechanicsville, MD, Maria DeSouza of Greenville, SC and Gloria Rey of Summerville, SC. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by son, John Charles Heilmeier, Sr; and three siblings: Henry Heilmeier, Louise Stover and Frances Heilmeier.
