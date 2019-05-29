Madonna Helen Parent-Ross, 65, of Port Tobacco, MD, passed away on May 23, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Madonna was born in Maryland on May 1, 1954, to the late Everett Parent and Dorris Parent. She is also preceded in death by her brothers: David Parent and Joseph Parent. Madonna is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Ross; son, Ryan Ross (Lauren); daughter, Tara Ross; brothers: Michael Parent, Paul Parent, Arthur Parent; sisters: Carol Curry, Denise Abu Laben; grandchild, Deacon Ross; and several nieces and nephews.

Madonna's life was filled with amazing achievements: family, career and education. In her late 40's, with two children, Madonna went back to school to change careers and continued her education earning both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from the University of Baltimore. Shortly thereafter, she began teaching Philosophy at the collegiate level, which she continued to do until just months prior to passing. Madonna influenced so many young people through her work as a teacher. She upheld the law as a district court commissioner for Charles County, MD. She would attend protests to uphold women's and human rights. She knew her voice mattered and used it for the greater good. Madonna was loving, kind, sarcastic, creative, and most importantly, a free spirit. Her valor, strength and vivacious spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

Visitation will be held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD) on May 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Prayers at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Hilltop (6455 Port Tobacco Rd., Port Tobacco, MD) on May 31 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center (https://lombardi.georgetown.edu/giving).

Condolences can be shared at: arehartechols.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 31, 2019