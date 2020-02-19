Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marcy Canavan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcy Marie (Coates) Canavan


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcy Marie (Coates) Canavan Obituary
Marcy and Rick Canavan moved to Accokeek in 1973 where they built a gorgeous home and raised their adoring children: Kelly, Sean, and Emily. She and her grandson Milo Bruner were great friends.

Marcy was an activist, at-home mother, small business owner, former member of the Prince George's County School Board and the Democratic Central Committee, Executive Director of the Maryland Education Coalition, farmer, board member of The AMP Creeks Council, member of the Maryland Commission of Judicial Disabilities, and an Ambassador for the MS Foundation.

She died peacefully at home, on her own terms, of complications related to lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Joe, and is survived by her mother Vary Coates, husband, Richard, her 3 children, grandson, her siblings Peter, Matthew, Anna and Elizabeth, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of her life was held in October so that she could enjoy saying goodbye to those dear to her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The AMP Creeks Council www.ampcreeks.org, (P.O. Box 477, Accokeek, MD 20607)
Published in The Maryland Independent from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -