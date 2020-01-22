Home

Margaret Ann (Maggie) Booth

Margaret Ann (Maggie) Booth Obituary
Margaret Ann (Maggie) Booth, age 69 of Milton DE, peacefully lost her battle with liver disease/cancer on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. A Celebration of Maggie's Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE where friends may visit beginning at 6:00 PM. Interment will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Thaxton, VA. Please visit Maggie's Life Memorial Webpage to read her complete obituary and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 24, 2020
