Margaret Louise Jones
1924 - 2020
95, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, Maryland. Born on July 27, 1924, Margaret was one of ten children born to Clinton and Mary Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Catherine; two brothers, George and Raymond; five daughters, Dorothy, Hannah, Elizabeth, Delores, Gladys; two sons, Jerome and Phillip; 13 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, La Plata, Maryland. Interment, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, White Plains, Maryland

Published in Maryland Independent on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
