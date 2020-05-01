Or Copy this URL to Share

Margie Adams Posey, 85, quietly transitioned to eternal life on April 24, 2020. Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Bertram Theodore Posey and leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Viewing, 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. A private Interment and Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



