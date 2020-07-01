Marquerite "Marty" Elsie Grabis "Keys", 87, of Welcome, Maryland passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Richwood, West Virginia on April 1, 1933. She graduated from high school in Richwood and then completed her bachelor's degree in Baltimore, Maryland.



Marty was foremost a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



She was a homemaker, educator, and day care provider. Marty was an active member of Order of the Eastern Star for 50+ years, serving as Grand Esther from 2006-2007. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and was an avid canner. In addition, Marty enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, and quilting.







She is survived by her three children. Son, Michael Keys and Arabella; daughters, Maureen Rakowski-Young and Rick, and Melony Weinreich and David. Five Grandsons, Brian Keys and Dana, Jeffrey Keys and Jenna, Michael Keys and Brittany, Jonathon Rakowski, and Christopher Rakowski and Vicki. Seven Great-Grandchildren Brandon, Morgan, Molly, Emma, Abby, Calista, and Zachary.



Marty will be remembered by all who knew her for her caring and loving personality. She was always able to reach out and touch your heart.



Marty was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. The neighborhood kids always loved stopping by to grab a cookie and brownie.



Most of all she loved her family dearly.



A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, La Plata, Maryland on Sunday, July 5th from 12-1:30pm with a memorial service at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Paws of Honor in her memory, 6719 Lowell Ave, McLean, Virginia 22101 and info@pawsofhonor.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store