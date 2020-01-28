Home

Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Marian Agnes (Wise) Melillo


1932 - 2020
Marian Agnes (Wise) Melillo Obituary
Marian Agnes Melillo, age 86, passed on January 27, 2020 at Charleston Senior Community in Waldorf, Maryland due to cancer.

Marian was born December 20, 1932 in Cobb Island, Maryland. She was the daughter of Louise Wise and Douglas Wise.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Melillo, Jr. and Deborah Kay; her daughter-in-law, Sue Meadows; her brother, Billy Wise; her sisters, Patsy Goldsmith and Nancy Anderson; her sisters-in-law, Jean Wise and Nanette Wise; her grandchildren, Chuck McAlwee, Rebakah Hicks, Doug McAlwee, Cortney Shires, Jesse Melillo, and Mandy Melillo; and her great grandchildren, Emma, Allie, LJ, Kayden, Brentley, Jakop, and Braydon.

Visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions are asked to .
Published in The Maryland Independent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020
