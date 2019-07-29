|
Mary Jane Moul (Marie), age 73 of LaPlata passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on June 14, 1946 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland to parents, Mary Jane and Michael Doherty, one of six children. She came to the United States after her marriage to Dennis, who served in the US Navy, and as a homemaker, raised two children. During their military years, they resided in Scotland, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Tennessee and retired in Maryland. Marie had many successful years of working in various positions such as a Retail Manager, Administrative Assistant at SPS, Human Resource Manager and volunteered at the local hospital.
Marie touched so many lives with her infectious smile and laugh. She was known for her friendly personality and wonderful Irish accent.
Marie will be lovingly remembered by her two children David (Lynn), Melissa (Pete); her five grandchildren, Jessica, Julia, Tyler, Cory and Cole. Marie's five siblings; Matilda Kurzynski, Jim Doherty, Noel Doherty. She was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Duck and brother, Michael Doherty.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 with visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. visitation, with a service at 11:00 a.m. The Interment to follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the in memory of Marie Moul. Details are available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on July 31, 2019