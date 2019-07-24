Home

Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Marilyn Pierce Smith Obituary
Marilyn Pierce Smith, 57, passed away on July 16, 2019, born in Norfolk, VA relocated to Waldorf, Maryland. She is survived by her husband, Victor Smith; sister-in-law Valerie Smith; mother Mary Pierce; siblings Altheria Alexander, Valerie Hinton, Johnny Pierce and Cherie Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, located at 5605 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701. A wake will he held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Maryland Independent on July 26, 2019
