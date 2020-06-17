Marilyn Virginia Gilroy
1926 - 2020
Marilyn Virginia Gilroy, 93, formerly of La Plata, Maryland passed away at the Warner Center for Caring at Fernandina Beach, Florida.

Born on September 28, 1926 in Pomonkey, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Robert Xavier Sanders and Lucy Lee Sanders. Mrs. Gilroy worked at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata as a Patient Financial Counselor and was a member of the Auxiliary at the Medical Center. She enjoyed being at home decorating, working in the garden with flowers and plants. She loved her fur baby Suzie Q.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gilroy was preceded in death by her husband Edward L. Gilroy; son Jeffrey Scott; siblings Robert, infant sister Mary, Irma, Thelma, Hazel, Kay, Mary And Audrey.

She is survived by her children David Scott, Sandra Scott and Joanne Scott Spruill; daughter-in-law Sharon Scott; son-in-law Brian Spruill; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:30AM until time of service at 11:30AM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charles County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20646.

Online guestbook available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.



Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 17, 2020.
