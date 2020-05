Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn Watson-Hall passed away on May 15, 2020. Visitation will be held on May 28, at Chambers Funeral Home, Riverdale Park, MD from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.



