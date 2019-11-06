|
Marion Anna Craft, passed away November 4, 2019. She was the wife of S. Stuart Craft. Born and raised in Catonsville, MD. She was the youngest of seven children. Visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, Maryland 29746. A full obituary and guest book for the family is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Nov. 8, 2019