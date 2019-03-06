Marjorie Ann Gorham, 80, of Waldorf, MD, passed away at her home on March 3, 2019.

Born on Dec. 25, 1938 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Krause Poole Nickerson and John Poole. Marjorie graduated from Suitland High School, Suitland, MD, in 1957, and worked at the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company and the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, making Christmas ornaments, pottery and painting, doing word puzzles and shopping.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother, James Poole; and grandson, Andrew Clinton Smith.

She is survived by her children: Sharon M. VanBlarcom and her husband John; Cynthia J. Smith and her husband Robin; grandchildren: Timothy Charles VanBlarcom and his wife Emily; Cynthia Christine VanBlarcom; Amy Nicole Herlong and her husband Shawn; Christopher Robin Smith; siblings: Shirley Arbogast, Jean Kitchen and Richard Poole.

A gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 13, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646, with a service at 10:30 a.m. at the same facility. Interment will follow the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peyton's Fight Against Cancer https://www.facebook.com/donate/631269107329783/?fundraiser_source=external_url, supporting the cancer treatment of Marjorie's great great nephew.

