Marjorie Hickman Janes, 80, of Waldorf, MD, died April 23, 2019, surrounded by her family in Waldorf, MD.

Marjorie was born on Oct. 11, 1938 in Louisville, KY, to the late James F. Hickman and Jessie C. Moskos. She is also predeceased by her son, Mark Janes; and three grandchildren.

Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Vincent Janes Jr.; sons: Gregory Janes (Heather), Thomas Janes, Vincent Janes (Diane); daughter, Marjorie Powers (Mark); sister, Mary Jean Hickman; sister-in-law, Arlene Baroni; 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Marjorie was a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines and a life member of Waldorf V.F.D. E.M.S co. 3 performing numerous administration duties. She was also full of life.

The family will receive friends on Monday May 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with fireman's prayers at 7 p.m. at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, LaPlata, MD, where Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 7 at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Waldorf V.F.D. and E.M.S., 3245 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD 20602 or Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603.

Published in The Maryland Independent on May 1, 2019