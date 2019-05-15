Home

Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Mark D. Conley Obituary
Mark D. Conley, 50, of White Plains, MD, passed away on May 12, 2019 at the University of Maryland Baltimore Hospital Center.
Born in Washington, DC, on Jan. 2, 1969 to the late Paul T. Conley, he is also preceded in death by his brothers: Paul Conley and Jerry Overstreet. Mark is survived by his mother, Catherine Conley; sons: Erik Keller, Mark Conley; and sisters: Carla Clubb, Dawn Edelen and Chris Forbush.
Mark was an avid artist and loved music. He also enjoyed watching football and spending time with his friends.
The family will welcome visitors from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA, 211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD, where a Memorial Service will start at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
Online condolences to the family can be shared at: arehartechols.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 17, 2019
