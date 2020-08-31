Marlene Catherine Winters, 80, of King George, Virginia, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
She had retired as an administrative officer for the Department of the Navy. She had been a member of Holy Cross Church in Dover and of St. Peter's in Waldorf, Maryland. She enjoyed socializing, food, keeping an immaculate house, bowling and trips to the casinos. She cherished time spent with family and friends.
Her survivors include daughters, Kristine Peters (Dudley), Catherine Hoover and Michelle DeHaven, grandchildren, Kevin Hoover, Lauren Peters, Kolby Hoover, Kelly Cooper (Joshua), Sarah Peters and Molly DeHaven, great grandchildren, Julian Laubach and Autumn Cooper and sister, Maxine Mague.
A Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church, Waldorf, Maryland at 10:00 AM on Friday September 11, 2020. Interment will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
