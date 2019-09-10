|
|
|
Marquita V. Sendish, 33, of Waldorf, Maryland entered into eternal rest September 7, 2019. Marquita devoted her life to caring for her 3 children to include homeschooling them. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Paul Makle and her fraternal grandparents Otto and Edna Sendish. Marquita is survived by her 3 children Tristan, Braylen and Caiden Hobbs, their father Thomas Hobbs, her parents Andras and Paula Sendish, sister Denita Sendish, brother Cassius Sendish, grandmother Ethel Makle and a host of devoted family and friends. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 13, 2019