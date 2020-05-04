Martha Teresa "Dook" Dorsey
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
affectionately known as "Dook", of Newburg, MD received her wings on April 25, 2020, at BridgePoint Hospital National Harbor in Washington DC. Martha was born on February 9, 1944, in Denstville, MD to the late William and Ophelia Edelen. Rotational viewing will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Johnson Funeral Service, PA 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, MD 20695

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved