Or Copy this URL to Share

affectionately known as "Dook", of Newburg, MD received her wings on April 25, 2020, at BridgePoint Hospital National Harbor in Washington DC. Martha was born on February 9, 1944, in Denstville, MD to the late William and Ophelia Edelen. Rotational viewing will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Johnson Funeral Service, PA 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, MD 20695



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store